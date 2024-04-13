Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $14.17 Million Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,096 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Camtek worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 275.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after buying an additional 782,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

CAMT opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.66. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.10%.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

