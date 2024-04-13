Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

