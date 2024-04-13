Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,529 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

