Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $230,000 Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $100.66 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $107.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a market cap of $900.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

