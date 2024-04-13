Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,840 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $379.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

