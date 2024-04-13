Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 584 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

