Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 761 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 63,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after acquiring an additional 838,355 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFS. Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $49.38 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $68.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

