Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $12,032,000. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,272,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,427,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $89.86.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
