Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

