Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.81) target price on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 36 ($0.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3,570.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Mercia Asset Management

In other Mercia Asset Management news, insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain sold 1,563,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £500,420.16 ($633,363.07). Insiders own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.