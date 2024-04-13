Metahero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.82 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $42.66 million and $1.82 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000483 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004341 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

