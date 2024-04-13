Meter Governance Price Tops $1.62 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $58.16 million and approximately $197,753.93 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,471,360 coins and its circulating supply is 35,868,568 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,471,360 with 35,868,568 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.64712778 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $201,148.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

