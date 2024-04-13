MetisDAO Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $68.01 or 0.00100774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $357.07 million and $70.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011653 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014495 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,539.23 or 1.00082651 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 67.54944039 USD and is down -23.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $66,115,591.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

