MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.34.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 5.0 %

MGM opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

