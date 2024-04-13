MGO Global (MGOL) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MGO Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MGO Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MGO Global
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|MGO Global Competitors
|335
|1554
|2230
|69
|2.49
As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 30.29%. Given MGO Global’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares MGO Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MGO Global
|-133.23%
|-226.43%
|-170.71%
|MGO Global Competitors
|-334.81%
|-9.70%
|-9.66%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares MGO Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MGO Global
|$5.36 million
|-$7.14 million
|-0.55
|MGO Global Competitors
|$2.12 billion
|$164.04 million
|16.12
MGO Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, meaning that its share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
MGO Global competitors beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About MGO Global
MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
