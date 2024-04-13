MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Short Interest Up 278.9% in March

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,000 shares, an increase of 278.9% from the March 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MicroAlgo Price Performance

Shares of MLGO opened at $2.80 on Friday. MicroAlgo has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $156.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLGO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroAlgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MicroAlgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MicroAlgo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroAlgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroAlgo in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroAlgo Company Profile

MicroAlgo Inc develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

