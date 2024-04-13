Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLR traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 55,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,262. The company has a market cap of $575.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.99%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

