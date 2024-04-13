Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries
Miller Industries Stock Performance
Shares of MLR traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 55,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,262. The company has a market cap of $575.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%.
Miller Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.99%.
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Miller Industries
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.