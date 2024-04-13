Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Cap of $905.45 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $905.45 million and $106.11 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,146,695,933 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,388,131 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,146,646,972.8400393 with 1,085,259,665.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.83102204 USD and is down -20.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $107,818,394.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

