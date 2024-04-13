Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.19. 864,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,995,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $679.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

