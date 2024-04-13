Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MODN. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Model N by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

