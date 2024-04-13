Model N’s (MODN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Model N by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Model N by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

