Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $404,231.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

