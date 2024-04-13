Morgan Stanley Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $142.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.08.

ICE opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

