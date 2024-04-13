Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,960 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,159,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,718,000 after acquiring an additional 415,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,107,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,528,000 after acquiring an additional 277,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.19. 12,789,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,974. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

