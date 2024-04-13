Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $3.87 on Friday, reaching $305.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,397. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,546,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 98,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

