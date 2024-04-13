Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Up 35.8% in March

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.81. The company had a trading volume of 413,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.