Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 120,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,268. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

