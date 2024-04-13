MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 552,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MRC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,955,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 891,454 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 561,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

