MSCI’s (MSCI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $638.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $581.57.

NYSE MSCI opened at $526.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $559.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.97. MSCI has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in MSCI by 41.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MSCI by 22.4% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

