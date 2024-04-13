MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 421 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

