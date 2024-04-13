MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $109.84. 622,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,363. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

