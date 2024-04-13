MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 272 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VUG traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,540. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

