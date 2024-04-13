MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 422 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.65. 939,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.52. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $106.43 and a one year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

