MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.