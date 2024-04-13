MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 23,423,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

