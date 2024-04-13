MV Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.69. 1,134,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,588. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

