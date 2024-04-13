MV Capital Management Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.6 %

EL traded down $6.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,190. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.14.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

