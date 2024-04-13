MV Capital Management Inc. Has $62.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $62,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 107,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 170,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWD traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.83. 1,803,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

