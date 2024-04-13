MV Capital Management Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,283 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,034,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. The company has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

