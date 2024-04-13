MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.9% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $109.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,041,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

