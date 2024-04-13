MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.40. 1,251,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.