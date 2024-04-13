MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $4.99 on Friday, hitting $122.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,808,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,541,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,354,527 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

