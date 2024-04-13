MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.57. 6,959,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The stock has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
