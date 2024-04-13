MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,155,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

