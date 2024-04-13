MV Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,737. The stock has a market cap of $434.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.64.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

