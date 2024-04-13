My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 2.7% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $86,309.96 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004284 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

