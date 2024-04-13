National Bankshares Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on Stelco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.83.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Increases Dividend

Shares of STLC opened at C$42.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.01. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$32.93 and a 52-week high of C$51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

