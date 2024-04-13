Navcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $43,800.30 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $43,800.30 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00080663 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00013701 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002961 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.