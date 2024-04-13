NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NCC Group Trading Up 2.5 %

LON NCC opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.57) on Tuesday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.20 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.40 ($1.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.25. The company has a market cap of £389.98 million, a PE ratio of -2,488.00 and a beta of 0.81.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

