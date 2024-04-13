NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00007888 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $918.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,185,803,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,728,012 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,185,712,142 with 1,061,268,184 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.81583409 USD and is down -15.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 395 active market(s) with $901,070,153.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

